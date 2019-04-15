Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

A former foster child of a Salmon Arm, British Columbia shooting victim is remembering Gordon Parmenter as the man who helped him discover his potential.

The foster child, who can’t be named, has identified Parmenter as the man shot to death Sunday at a church in Salmon Arm, about 100 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm the shooting, which also seriously injured a second man in the church before other parishioners wrestled a 25-year-old man to the ground and held him until police arrived.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

In a statement to The Canadian Press, the former foster child says he lived with Parmenter and his wife Peggy from 2012 or 2013 until he aged out of the system in 2017.

The statement says without Parmenter’s help, he would never have completed high school, discovered his love of music or continued to college, adding that he wept for an hour upon learning of the death.

Charges are pending and police say the suspect knew at least one of the victims, but they note that the attack was not religiously motivated, nor has it created any ongoing risk to public safety.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement
Next story
Canada hits Venezuelan government with more sanctions

Just Posted

Trail man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

The ECE who became a B.C. minister

Ministry of Children and Family Development recognizes Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

More photos in link, plus a look back to an unusual happening in Trail last fall

Interest wanes during BCHL break for final round

Sports ’n’ Things with Dave Thompson, Trail Times columnist

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

Witnesses say a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Most Read