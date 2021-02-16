Ed Smith served as Greenwood’s mayor from November 2014 until February 2020. He was 77 when he passed away on Monday, Feb. 15. File photo

Ed Smith served as Greenwood’s mayor from November 2014 until February 2020. He was 77 when he passed away on Monday, Feb. 15. File photo

Former Greenwood mayor Ed Smith dies at 77

Smith left office last February, citing health concerns

Ed Smith, the former mayor of Canada’s smallest city, died Monday night, Feb. 15, at 77.

Smith served as mayor in Greenwood, B.C, from November 2014 until his resignation last February due to health reasons.

Posting to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, current mayor Barry Noll wrote that his predecessor, “will always be remembered for his contribution to the city.”

READ MORE: Greenwood mayor Ed smith resigns

Smith died at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where Noll said he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Posted by City of Greenwood on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

City HallGreenwood

