Former Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passes at 73

Ed Conroy was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991

Former BC Minister and Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passed away Friday at the age of 73 of natural causes.

“It is with a heavy heart we learned of the passing of our dear friend Ed Conroy, ” said NDP Caucus Chair Jagrup Brar. “Ed gave so much to the province of British Columbia, and did so with kindness at every step.”

Born in Rossland, Ed Conroy served as the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries for BC and the Minister Responsible for Rural Development from 2000 to 2001.

He was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991, and was re-elected in 1996.

Premier John Horgan sent his condolences in a release on Sunday.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Ed Conroy’s passing. I’ve known Ed for 30 years and had the honour of working with him during his time as an MLA and then as a minister.

“Ed was a truly kind and decent man. He’ll be greatly missed by his all those who knew him. My thoughts and support are with his wife, my friend and colleague Katrine Conroy, and their extraordinary family.”

Since 2005, Ed’s wife Katrine has served as the NDP MLA for the renamed constituency (West Kootenay Boundary and Kootenay West), and is currently the Minister for Children and Family Development.

In addition to serving as a Minister and MLA, Ed Conroy was a towboat operator, School Trustee, School Board Vice-Chair, and along with Corky Evans helped create the Columbia Basin Trust.

Ed lived with his wife Katrine in Pass Creek where they ran a ranch breeding prize-winning Polled Hereford cattle.

He is survived by his wife, four children, their spouses, nine Grandchildren and a large extended family.

