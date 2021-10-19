Former Pacific Insight building listed for sale

The 67,000-square foot facility has been mostly vacant for more than two years.

The former home of Pacific Insight, west of Nelson, has been listed for sale for $5.5 million. File photo

The realtor handling the sale of the former Pacific Insight building west of Nelson says he has already received about 20 “fairly serious” inquiries about the property.

Stephen Webber of Colliers International says the building, which was listed last week for $5.5 million, is being marketed extensively across North America.

It has been mostly vacant since Pacific Insight closed its local operation in April 2019 and moved production to Mexico. That followed the purchase of the company in 2017 by Chicago-based Methode, which still owns the property.

The realty listing describes the 67,000-square foot facility “an attractive and spacious industrial building” with 17,000 square feet of office space and the potential to be divided among two industrial tenants.

Webber said so far they’ve had several inquiries from the cannabis industry as well as distribution companies, manufacturing companies, and industrial vendors.

“We’ve had a broad range of industry-type people contacting us,” he said. “It’s a great building and a great opportunity. You couldn’t replace it for what we’re asking.”

Pacific Insight, which designed and built lighting and electronics for the automotive industry, established its original production facility in Nelson in 1989. It completed its new headquarters at 1155 Insight Dr., off Highway 3A, in 2000. The property has an assessed value of $4.69 million.

