Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday

  • Nov. 30, 2018 9:30 p.m.
  • News

Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The nation’s 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the 43rd president.

The elder Bush saw his popularity swell with the United States’ success in the Gulf War in 1991, only to watch it evaporate in a brief but deep recession. The Republican was defeated in his bid for a second term by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Bush had also been a World War II hero, Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice-president.

Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

-with a file from the Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

Just Posted

West Kootenay ski hills could see impact of El Nino this winter

The weather phenomenon brings slightly milder temperatures to the area

B.C. RCMP ramp up road checks

Motorists should expect to see a heightened police presence as CounterAttack launches Dec. 1

Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Trail

Trail Transit’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army food bank is underway Friday & Saturday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Tell the Times

Web Poll: What local news from 2018 most stands out to you?

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday

Canucks Report: Not a November to remember

Vancouver stumbles to 3-8-3 monthly record

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Two charges were laid under the Species at Risk Act and the Canada National Parks Act

Canada led joint G7 statement condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine: Freeland

Foreign ministers call on Russia to release the detained crew and ships

Most Read