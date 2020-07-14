Due to COVID-19 concerns Fort Shepherd visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing. (TLC photo)

Fort Shepherd Conservancy opens for limited use

Limited recreational use is permitted including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking.

The Land Conservancy of British Columbia (TLC) opened their Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area to the public for the 2020 season on June 24.

Limited recreational use is permitted including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking.

Due to current COVID-19 concerns, TLC requests visitors adhere to the safety protocols recommended by government and the local health authority including wearing face masks to limit spread, sanitizing and washing hands regularly, and maintaining safe physical distancing of six feet (two metres) when greeting other visitors, stewards, or security patrols.

The organization asks that the public stay home and plan to visit at another time if you are experiencing coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, or other COVID-19 symptoms.

Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area is 964 hectares of grasslands, dry forests, rocky slopes, cliffs, and caves running along more than eight kilometres of the Columbia River.

Located just six kilometres south of Trail, the area provides habitat to numerous species-at-risk including Great Blue Herons, Nighthawks, Canyon Wrens, Townsend’s Big-Eared Bats and Racer Snakes.

The area also provides a valuable refuge for Mule Deer and Elk.

After repeated violations by vehicles and impacts to the sensitive, protected sections of the property, use of motorized vehicles including off-road vehicles was banned in 2016.

Pedestrians accessing the site are asked to remain on existing trails to allow for the continued rehabilitation of impacted areas.

Horseback riding remains restricted to the main road or Dewdney Trail to minimize the potential for soil disturbance and invasive plant spread.

Access is limited through Teck lands. Teck is allowing access along the main access road only and Teck requests visitors stay on the authorized road and move through to TLC’s property.

No fires, hunting, bicycling, or overnight camping are permitted on site.

Allowing dogs on leash will be permissible on a trial basis and that compliance will ensure dogs are allowed on a more permanent basis.

TLC acknowledges the dedicated stewardship of Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area by local partners including the Indigenous Guardians, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and the Trail Wildlife Association (TWA).

TWA, a volunteer run conservation organization that works to protect, enhance, and encourage the wise use of the environment, oversees local management of the area.

About The Land Conservancy of BC

The Land Conservancy of BC (TLC) is a non-profit, charitable Land Trust working throughout British Columbia.

TLC’s primary mandate is to benefit the community by protecting habitat for natural communities of plants and animals.

Founded in 1997, TLC is membership-based and governed by an elected, volunteer Board of Directors.

TLC relies on a strong membership, donor and volunteer base to help maintain its operations.

BC HealthNature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays
Next story
‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Just Posted

Fiscal snapshot shows deteriorating state of Canadian federal finances

By Jake Fuss On Wednesday, the Trudeau government released a “fiscal snapshot”… Continue reading

Fort Shepherd Conservancy opens for limited use

Limited recreational use is permitted including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking.

Rolling through summer at the Trail Sk8 Park

A helmet and adherence to pandemic precautions is all that’s required for the free sessions

Inclusiveness planning imperative for re-development of old Beaver Valley School

Letter to the Editor from Ben Postmus

New seniors care facility in Nelson to be built at Mount St. Francis site

Mount St. Francis hasn’t been in use since 2005

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Most Read