TLC’s Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has re-opened for the season for limited recreational use including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking. Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies. Photo: Submitted

TLC’s Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has re-opened for the season for limited recreational use including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking. Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies. Photo: Submitted

Fort Shepherd opens; conservancy studies underway

Visitors asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration and scientific studies

The Land Conservancy of BC (TLC) is asking visitors to respect in-progress studies and restoration efforts at Fort Shepherd now that the area is open for seasonal recreational use.

TLC opened the lands for limited public use on May 1, which includes fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking.

Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies.

Volunteers, staff, and partners are carrying out a variety of work this year including: improving winter range habitat for deer, elk, moose, and other ungulates, such as increasing shrub and forage foods; planting native shrubs to improve plant diversity for pollinators and foraging; removal of invasive plants; studying endangered plant and animal species inventories; improving habitat for birds by installing nesting boxes for the endangered Lewis’s woodpecker, bluebirds, and other species; and promoting training and educational opportunities with post-secondary institutions.

TLC advises that hunting is not permitted at this time as stewards are conducting research on ungulate population health and long-term sustainability. This data will update the area’s revised management plan funded by Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

“Recent vandalism and theft of monitoring equipment has hampered the study,” TLC states. “Researchers request that the community cease these unlawful actions which prolong the hunting moratorium as gear and data must be replaced.”

As well, horseback riding remains restricted to the main road or Dewdney Trail to minimize the potential for soil disturbance and invasive plant spread.

No harvesting of species, fires, or overnight camp outs are permitted on site.

Bicycling and dogs on leash will be permissible on a trial basis.

Visitors are asked to adhere to pandemic safety protocols recommended by government and the local health authority.

READ MORE: Land conservancy holds open session in Trail

READ MORE: Gates closed at Fort Shepherd to protect land conservancy

About Fort Shepherd:

Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area is 964 hectares of grasslands, dry forests, rocky slopes, cliffs, and caves running along more than eight kilometres of the Columbia River.

Located just six kilometres south of Trail, the area provides habitat to numerous species-at-risk including Great Blue Herons, Nighthawks, Canyon Wrens, Townsend’s Big-Eared Bats and Racer Snakes.

The area also provides a valuable refuge for mule deer and elk.

TLC acknowledges the dedicated stewardship of Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area by local partners including the Indigenous Guardians, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and the Trail Wildlife Association (TWA).

TWA is a volunteer-run conservation organization that works to protect, enhance, and encourage the wise use of the environment, by overseeing local management of the area.

Those interested in getting involved in restoration activities at Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area can contact Karen Iwachow, TLC’s environmental technician and land manager, at 250.479.8053 or email kiwachow@conservancy.bc.ca.

About TLC:

The Land Conservancy of BC (TLC) is a non-profit, charitable Land Trust working throughout British Columbia. TLC’s primary mandate is to benefit the community by protecting habitat for natural communities of plants and animals.

Founded in 1997, TLC is membership-based and governed by an elected, volunteer board of directors. TLC relies on a strong membership, donors, and its volunteer base to help maintain operations.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailConservationOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rossland Golden City Days, Fall Fair cancelled
Next story
Should Canada mandate sales targets for electric vehicles? Report says ‘yes’

Just Posted

After consultation with the Physician Mural Design Team, consisting of Drs. Babensee, Benzer, Peter Krampl, and Carolyn Stark, the group mutually chose ‘Uplifting and Joyful’ as the mural’s focus, and unanimously agreed on a concept proposed by Tyler Toews.Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail doctors commission massive ‘Gratitude Mural’

Kootenay Boundary Physicians Association strive to uplift and bring joy into an otherwise dark time

TLC’s Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has re-opened for the season for limited recreational use including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking. Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies. Photo: Submitted
Fort Shepherd opens; conservancy studies underway

Visitors asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration and scientific studies

Golden City Days and the Rossland Fall Fair will be cancelled again this year. Photo: Golden City Days Facebook page
Rossland Golden City Days, Fall Fair cancelled

Golden City Days was first organized in 1972

Petryshen writes, “Instead of an immediate deferral of critically threatened old growth, our globally unique ancient forests continue to be loaded onto logging trucks.” Photo: B.C. government
Lots of talk but little action on B.C.’s old growth protection

Message from Wildsight after one-year release of A New Future for Old Forests

Located outside of Trail FAIR on Columbia Avenue, a 12-by-12-foot enclosed gazebo is bringing visibility to Indigenous culture in the community. Photo: Submitted
New space created in Trail to host inclusive ceremonies and practices

Gazebo designed and constructed by Ron Sorenson of Lone Rock Contracting with culture in mind

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

Most Read