File photo

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

FortisBC employees and contractors continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic despite social distancing measures, as it is a critical infrastructure service provider.

Residents have recently approached FortisBC crews to ask why they are not postponing the work.

Diana Sorace with FortisBC said crews must continue to provide energy to the province 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This means our crews are in the field responding to emergency calls and performing maintenance and system upgrades,” she explained. “If you see our crews working in your neighbourhood, they are there for a good reason – to ensure your home and community has the energy it needs. This includes essential service providers like hospitals, first responder agencies, care homes, pharmacies and grocery stores.”

FortisBC assures residents that they have taken the necessary steps to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of employees, customers and the public.

“Our crews will keep appropriate physical distancing measures with each other when possible and the public always,” said Sorace. If you see our crews working, feel free to wave or give a nod, but please keep your distance for your safety and theirs.”

READ MORE: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

READ MORE: Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%
Next story
B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Just Posted

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

Police report spree of vehicle thefts in the Kootenays

Cpl. Devon Reid says police suspect the same person or persons involved in all three cases

Cougar spotted twice on Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid using section of the trail in meantime

Heads up after 2 Trail men targeted in scams

Two recent reports of scams prompt advisory from Greater Trail detachment

Trail police catch speeders, thief

Police remind drivers to heed direction from first responders at emergency scene

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

City of Castlegar to ask for financial support to help operate West Kootenay Regional Airport

The city said it will be sending a letter to provincial and federal ministers shortly

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Most Read