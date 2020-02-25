Foul play involved in Slocan Valley man’s death, police say

RCMP in the West Kootenays are releasing some new details of an investigation into the death of a Slocan Valley man last fall.

Police now say the man found last October 8th was Aaron Graham of Vallican. And they say foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

“An autopsy has confirmed that Aaron’s death involved criminality,” says a police news release.

The RCMP also released a picture of Graham to help spur the investigation.

SEE: Man found dead in Vallican

No arrests have been made in relation to Mr. Graham’s death.

Police say that “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further details of his death will be released at this time”.

The RCMP also thank the local communities of the Slocan Valley for their cooperation with this investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.