Foundation helps Trail high school buy a new set of wheels

A donation from the Murphy Family Foundation has helped JL Crowe secure an activity bus for students. Photo: Submitted

The Murphy Family Foundation has helped JL Crowe Secondary School secure a new set of wheels for students from grades 8 to 12.

The foundation has graciously donated $12,500 USD to the Trail high school for the purchase of a new bus, which will be used for athletics and activities through the Advanced Leadership Academy.

After meeting with Crowe teacher David Sterpin, of the leadership academy, the foundation decided this funding opportunity fit within its mission, and they were pleased to offer the school a gift of $12,500 to go towards the bus purchase.

The bus will be used by the Crowe Hawks athletic teams as well as other clubs and activity groups.

The foundation’s contribution, along with two other local donors, allowed for this purchase.

“The generous donation allowed for a lightly used activity bus to be purchased,” said Crowe Principal, Aaron McKenzie. “The activity bus will support our students in athletic travel and allow for many opportunities within our local area that will enhance the experiences of our students. I am truly honoured to be supported by the Murphy Family Foundation and feel that many students will benefit from their generosity.”

The previous school bus was recently deemed unsafe for use, therefore a new one had to be purchased for students to access leadership opportunities and engage in sporting events outside of school.

The Murphy Family Foundation has been a major philanthropist to the Greater Trail community since Rich and Annie Murphy took over the Trail Smoke Eaters Junior A hockey team in 2016.

