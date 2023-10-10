Foundation provides free public skating at Trail arena

Free skates go Wednesday from 5:45 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The Kids Rink is expected to be ready for free public skating in November. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Murphy Family Foundation is paying it forward once again, and treating Trail residents to free public skating at the Trail Memorial Centre this year.

Thanks to the foundation started by Trail Smoke Eaters owners, Rich and Annie Murphy, residents can partake in public skating free of charge from Oct. 1 until March 2024.

Free skating is part of a $1.2-million contribution from the Murphy Family Foundation, that includes massive upgrades to the Kids Rink and free community programming over a six-year period.

In total, the foundation donated almost $1,000,000 CDN towards Kids Rink infrastructure improvements in 2023 and about $230,000 CDN for community programming.

“When we think about the updates to the Kids Rink, all we can visualize is a great expanse of possibilities and opportunities that a facility of this caliber can offer the Greater Trail area,” said Madelyn Murphy-Homer, foundation director. “We are committed as a foundation to this project, and we cannot wait to see how the community will utilize this updated facility.”

Residents can see the work on the Kids Rink has been underway since June and will be completed as early as November.

Free skate times go Wednesday from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The city encourages everyone to check the schedule before attending free public skating as the times may be moved or cancelled in the event of a special booking. View the schedule at www.trail.ca/PublicSkating.

For more information, contact Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858.

