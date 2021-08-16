A map of the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

Four candidates running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Conservatives, NDP, Green Party, and People’s Party name candidates, but no Liberal yet.

Voters in South Okanagan-West Kootenay will have at least four candidates to choose from in the federal election on Sept. 20.

Incumbent New Democrat Richard Cannings is challenged by Conservative Helena Konanz, the Green Party’s Tara Howse, and People’s Party of Canada candidate Sean Taylor. All four were contenders in the previous election in 2019.

The Liberals have not yet announced a candidate, but have until Aug. 30 to do so.

Two years ago, Cannings defeated Konanz by fewer than 800 votes, while Howse finished fourth, behind Connie Denesiuk of the Liberals, and Taylor was fifth. Carolina Hopkins also ran as an independent.

In neighbouring Kootenay-Columbia, next month’s election is also shaping up to be a rematch of 2019, with incumbent Conservative Rob Morrison facing New Democrat Wayne Stetski, and Liberal Robin Goldsbury. The one new name on the ballot will be Rana Wilson for the Green Party.

In the previous election, Morrison easily defeated Stetski, who represented the riding as MP from 2015-19.

Helena Konanz, Conservatives

Tara Howse, Green Party

Richard Cannings, New Democrats

Sean Taylor, People’s Party of Canada

