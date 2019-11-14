Four injured in Wednesday evening crash near Beasley

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the incident

A Trail man is in hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision that closed Highway 3 west of Nelson on Wednesday night.

Police say the accident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. when the driver of a westbound Honda Fit lost control and crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound Jeep Wrangler.

“The 34-year-old male driver of the Jeep from Nelson and his two young children were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” says a police news release.

“The 33-year-old male driver of the Honda from Trail was transported to Kelowna in critical condition.”

Police say the man was not wearing his seat belt and alcohol is considered a factor.

Road conditions were good at the time of the incident, which saw the highway closed for nearly nine hours, until 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. Passenger vehicle traffic was diverted during the closure along Beasley Road.

The RCMP are requesting anyone who may have information concerning the investigation to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.