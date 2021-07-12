Four out-of-control fires in Nelson region

Three are far from settlements, one is near Winlaw

The four out of control fires listed in this article are indicated by red dots. Screenshot: B.C. Wildfire Service website

There are four out-of-control wildfires burning in the northern part of the West Kootenay, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service website as of 10 a.m. on July 12.

The lightning-caused Trozzo Creek fire was discovered on July 9. Located about four kilometres northeast of Winlaw in the Slocan Valley, the fire is 19 hectares in size.

The Cultus Creek Fire is 50 kilometres in size and is located in a wilderness area in the Selkirk mountains about 25 km east of Ymir. B.C. Wildfire Service has classified the fire as modified response, which means it is being monitored to contain it within a pre-determined perimeter. The fire was caused by lightning and discovered on July 7.

The Akokli Creek fire, started by lightning and discovered on July 9, covers 1.2 hectares and is located about seven km east of Boswell on the east shore of Kootenay Lake.

The Mt. Ruppel fire, located about 12 km southeast of Slocan, covers 6.7 hectares and was caused by lightning and discovered on July 10.

Further south, the Beavervale Creek fire in the Bombi Pass between Castlegar and Salmo is 35 hectares in size and is out of control.



