Free drop-in sessions coming to Trail Sk8 Park

Anyone looking for some no-cost summer fun after Canada Day, need look no further than the Trail Sk8 Park.

Starting July 5 the city’s parks and recreation department is offering free drop-in sessions at the all-wheel park, located in East Trail near the Gyro Park boat launch.

The free sessions will run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon, until Aug. 25.

Coaches Owen Bartsch and Samantha Marina will be available to instruct people of all ages and abilities.

Safety is key, so during the lessons, helmets and armour are mandatory.

Participants can bring their own or use the safety gear and skateboards available at the park.

Waiver forms must be filled out and signed before each drop-in session.

Forms will be available at the park or the waiver can be accessed anytime at: www.trail.ca/SkatePark.

For more information contact Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858.

