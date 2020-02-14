Free fun for BC Family Day

Family Day events are planned from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley. (Photo by Bernard Hermant on Unsplash)

Heads up if you are looking for something fun to do with the family this long weekend, or on holiday Monday.

Better yet, the BC Family Day events in Rossland, Trail, and Montrose, are free of charge.

In the Silver City, family-centric activities begin at the Riverfront Centre on Saturday at 10 a.m., and run until 3:30 p.m.

Visitors are asked to bring in up to five family photos and learn how to use the library’s new digitization station and afterwards, make a personalized picture frame.

Another highlight will be local artist Erin Shuttleworth who will be drawing family portraits.

Snacks will be on hand at no charge, and the day includes door prize draws for Smoke Eater tickets as well as family passes to the Royal Theatre and aquatic centre.

Another way to celebrate is free public skating times all weekend in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Hot chocolate will be served at no-charge and pizza will be sold by the slice at most sessions, which go Saturday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for a special GLOW skate. Then on Sunday, free public skating is slated from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Further up the hill, the Rossland Museum welcomes locals to join in for a campfire and s’mores as part of Family Fun Night on Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The museum has plenty of snow activities and indoor games in the works, as well as a screening of The Addams Family (2019 movie) set for 7 p.m.

Admission, hot dogs, treats, refreshments, and activities are all by donation.

Then it’s back to the City of Trail on Monday, with free admission to the Aquatic Centre from noon until 5 p.m.

For residents of Montrose, the village’s recreation team has free activities and refreshments planned at the community hall from noon until 2 p.m. on holiday Monday.

Crafts, music, face painting and games will be held indoors. Outside in the park, families are invited to snow shoe and play some shinny with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

BC Family Day is a provincial statutory holiday, held the third Monday of February.

The holiday is meant to give families the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones.

The B.C. government funds free Family Day events throughout the province to make sure celebrations are accessible for everyone.



