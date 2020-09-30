Free public transit for Greater Trail seniors on Thursday

Seniors will be able to hop on board public transit in the Greater Trail region on all-day Thursday for free.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the City of Nelson, and BC Transit are providing free transit service for seniors (65 and over) on Oct. 1 to celebrate National Senior’s Day.

Free transit for seniors will be available all day throughout the West Kootenay Transit System. Service on handyDART will also be free for seniors.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/west-kootenay or check the Rider’s Guide.

October 1 of each year is National Seniors Day, which coincides with the United Nations International Day of Older Persons and is an occasion for Canadians to celebrate the profound contributions of seniors in our homes, communities and workplaces.



