(Submitted photo)

Free Robot Week for West Kootenay students

GLOWS is a Kast program

GLOWS is thrilled to be partnering with Live It to bring you Discovery Foundation Robot Week virtually this month from June 15 to June 19.

Students, educators and families from around the Kootenays (and beyond) will learn how to build, design and program robots using computer science, coding and robotics kits.

Starting this week (June 1), learners will be able to attend virtual instructional sessions (live Maker Labs) to help them build their robot and then have the opportunity to compete in a virtual robotics competition.

GLOWS, a program of KAST (Kootenay Association of Science and Technology), provides the children and youth of today with inspiration to become tomorrow’s engineers, scientists, computer programmers and so much more.

Discovery Foundation has generously provided funding to support Robot Week.

“STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education is an incredibly important part of the school curriculum,” says GLOWS Program Manager Tanya Malcolm.

“We’re future-proofing kids by offering access to STEAM education in fun ways that can also reinforce teamwork as often kids work in teams to compete in robotics competitions. Robotics teaches kids problem solving, coding, math and engineering so Robot Week is a great opportunity for learners to finish the school year off with a week of fun and engaging education.”

GLOWS partnership with Live It has elevated the capacity of the GLOWS program to bring STEAM education to youth entirely online.

Live It, based in B.C., is the only company in Canada that designs, produces, hosts & delivers cutting edge online educational content.

They specialize in highly produced live streamed programs that are accompanied by additional learning activities such as creative challenges, science experiments and games.

Teachers and parents can learn more and register for Discovery Foundation Robot Week through the KAST website: https://kast.com/robot-week/.

GLOWS is short for Growing and Learning Opportunities with STEAM.

And STEAM education is an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

About KAST:

Since 1998, KAST (Kootenay Association for Science & Technology) has led the region’s economic development through technology and innovation. KAST is the only non-profit tech association serving the entire Kootenay region. The main offerings are GLOWS , the Venture Acceleration Program and the Nelson Innovation Centre .

Educationkootenay

Most Read