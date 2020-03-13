Free screening of Suzuki film in Trail, Saturday

The film is being shown in anticipation of David Suzuki’s visit to Trail

David Suzuki is coming to Trail on May 1, 2020. (Submitted photo)

The community is invited to a free screening of David Suzuki’s latest film Beyond Climate at the Trail United Church on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m.

The event is being hosted by the West Kootenay EcoSociety in advance of Suzuki bringing his climate talk to Trail on May 1.

Beyond Climate is a documentary about climate change in British Columbia.

“I kept feeling like I was having conversations with people who wanted to understand better how climate change was impacting B.C., then I saw Beyond Climate and noticed how many of the effects of climate change discussed in this film are connected to issues faced by communities across our province,” says Alyssa Taburiaux, EcoSociety’s Outreach Coordinator.

“I thought we have to show this in Trail.”

Suzuki narrates the new film directed by Ian Mauro, a University of Winnipeg environmental scientist, geographer and filmmaker.

Following the 40-minute film there will be a community conversation about renewable energy and climate solutions with EcoSociety staff and volunteers.

More intense wildfires, droughts, floods, decreased salmon populations, ocean acidification: the effects of climate change are everywhere in this province, the EcoSociety says.

Beyond Climate looks at those who have been impacted, including Indigenous people, oyster farmers, ski resorts and Okanagan winemakers.

And it also looks at solutions, such as Vancouver’s Greenest City Action Plan.

“Anyone who wants to understand why people are so deeply concerned about climate change, who wants to discuss climate solutions like renewable energy or who wants to learn more about the EcoSociety should definitely come,” said Taburiaux.

This film is the third in a series by Ian Mauro that includes Qapirangajuq: Inuit Knowledge and Climate Change and Climate Change in Atlantic Canada.

For more information or to help with the event, contact alyssa@ecosociety.ca or call 250.687.0051.

West Kootenay EcoSociety is a non-profit community-driven organization that brings together local residents to protect the natural environment while building just, equitable, healthy, and livable communities in the West Kootenay region.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

