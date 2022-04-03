Free sensory-friendly ice skating coming to Trail rink

Starting in April and running until June will be four free sessions of public skating geared for children and families living with audiovisual and perceptual sensitivities.

Sensory-friendly skates in the Kids Rink are a joint venture courtesy the city’s recreation department and Movin’ Mountains Therapy Services.

This new collaboration is generously funded by the Murphy Family Foundation. The financial backing is part of the foundation’s $370,000 USD contribution to the City of Trail over the span of six years to go toward rink upgrades to accommodate a longer operating season and free community programs.

“The sensory-friendly skates provide a unique opportunity for kids and families who might face barriers when accessing public skates. Things like bright lights, noise and large groups of people can prevent some kids and families from accessing recreation opportunities,” explains Erin Meggait, owner of Movin’ Mountains Therapy Services. “These skates are designed to remove barriers and improve accessibility, so everyone can experience and enjoy ice skating in a supportive environment.”

During the sensory-friendly skates, the Kids Rink will be modified to accommodate low lighting and minimal noise and smells. Skates will be held during some of the Trail Memorial Centre’s quieter times, and attendance will be limited to avoid crowding. A designated quiet and warming zone next to the rink will be equipped with colouring books and sensory toys. Sensory kits including ear protection, sunglasses and information booklets will also be available, along with free skate rentals and skate assists.

“We are so honoured to be asked to collaborate on this program,” said Meggait. “We are passionate about meeting needs in our community and we can’t wait to see our clients and their families out on the ice.”

The Murphy Family Foundation focuses on funding opportunities and programs that dismantle barriers youth face to accessing programming from the arts, to sports and recreation. Foundation director Madelyn Murphy says it is important for the foundation to continually educate themselves and recognize when programming they fund isn’t accessible to everyone, and to seek more inclusive opportunities, because having fun should be reachable to all kids.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Erin and the team at Movin’ Mountains to provide sensory-friendly programming,” Murphy said. “We’re lucky to have her team’s passion and expertise to guide this process, and I hope we can collaborate on many more inclusive programs.”

Sensory-friendly skates are slated for: Wednesday, April 20, 11 a.m. to noon; Sunday, May 15, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; Wednesday, June 8, 11 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, June 26, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants must pre-book their skate times.

Details are available at: www.trail.ca/SensorySkates.

About the Movin’ Mountains

Movin’ Mountains Therapy Services provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and clinical counselling for children and adults through empowerment, play and function. “We believe that the small successes attained during therapy sessions translate into big victories when out in the real world. We empower and support individuals and families to overcome barriers, live well and do the things that they love to do.”

About the Murphy Family Foundation

The Murphy Family Foundation is a Minnesota based foundation focused on supporting organizations dedicated to youth development. With specific focuses on funding education, the arts, entrepreneurship, and sports programming for youth, the foundation is committed to the belief that every young person in every community has the right to thrive.

City of Trailinfrastructure