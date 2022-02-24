Free tax service for Greater Trail low-income earners starts March 1

Enquiries may be directed to the Trail FAIR Society at 250.364.2326 or email: cvitp@gmail.com. Photo: Unsplash

Once again, volunteers with the Community Volunteers Income Tax Program are getting ready to prepare income tax forms — for free — for qualified low income residents living from Rossland to Trail and within the Beaver Valley.

No appointments are necessary; interviews are on a first-come basis.

“We will be using COVID-19 precautions, as we did last year with wearing masks and keeping surfaces sanitized,” volunteer Ellen Vallie told the Trail Times. “We all felt that it worked very well keeping ourselves and the public safe.”

Drop-off clinics for the 2021 tax year will run from March 1 to April 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at three different locations.

On Tuesdays, the clinics will be held in the Trail United Church. The last interview day will be April 19, and the final pick up date, April 26.

Wednesdays until April 20, volunteers will be at the Trail Legion, located on Columbia Avenue. Entrance is via the wooden ramp at the south end of the building. The last pick up date will be April 27.

Volunteers then move to the Waneta Mall on Thursdays until April 21. The clinic will be set up in the former Ricki’s clothing store locale. The last pick up day, April 28.

Vallie reminds all clients that they must present a piece of government photo ID.

“Be sure to bring all essential documents and receipts to the interview,” she advises. “If possible, please bring your copy of the previous year’s return and/or the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) Notice of Assessment from the previous year.”

Clients will be asked to fill out a questionnaire with all pertinent information the volunteer requires to complete the tax return.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, returns will be done by a modified drop-off process. Returns not picked up within two weeks of application and filing will be shredded.

This free service is available to low-income individuals who satisfy certain limits and restrictions.

Annual income maximums apply, such as a single-person cannot earn more than $35,000; two-person households cannot exceed $45,000; however, families greater than two are permitted $2,500 for each additional person.

Persons with investment/interest income in excess of $1,000, capital gains/losses, partnership income, rental income, business or professional income, farming or fishing income, bankruptcy, or anyone with complex deductions may be deemed ineligible for this service. Also, the program is not able to prepare final returns for deceased persons. Other limitations may apply.

Enquiries may be directed to the Trail FAIR Society at 250.364.2326 or email: cvitp@gmail.com.

