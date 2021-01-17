Image: Google maps

Friday house fire in Fruitvale

Three firefighters from Station 374 Trail attended; 2 from Montrose; 3 from Fruitvale

Eight firefighters from the regional fire department responded to a house fire in Fruitvale on Friday.

The call came into the station just before 11:30 a.m. A crew was on scene at the Robin Street home by 11:40 a.m., and had the emergency under control in 10 minutes.

“Today (Jan. 15) we had a small fire inside a house under construction in Fruitvale,” Acting Captain David Como reported.

“The fire was small at the time and confined to an area of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, ventilated the structure, as well as thoroughly checked the house with thermal imaging cameras,” he said.

“Crews from stations in Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale worked together at this incident.”

The fire is under investigation by regional fire rescue.

Kootenay Boundary Regional District

