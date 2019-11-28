(Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

‘Fridays for Future’ march in Trail

Walk starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Trail

A group of environmentally conscious students at J.L. Crowe Secondary School are joining fellow students around the world to demand government action on climate change.

The ‘Fridays for Future’ Trail team have organized a peaceful protest march in downtown Trail on Friday, Nov. 29.

They will start their walk at 11 a.m. from the corner of Victoria Street and Bay Avenue to city hall and are rallying local support for a cause which remains close to their hearts.

Inspired by fellow activists who want and need to make a difference, today, “for the love of life”, the local arm of the global youth led movement is calling on the communities of Trail and Rossland, young and old alike, to come out to support their efforts to protect their futures and prevent irreversible change.

Meeting on the corner of Victoria Street and Bay Avenue, protesters will walk through downtown to city hall.

“It’s amazing to see young people stepping up and taking on a leadership role on such an important issue and we hope to get a great turn out from the local community on the day who share their concerns,” says Geoff Harrison. Youth Action Network Coordinator, Trail who together with Andrew O Kane a volunteer at West Kootenay EcoSociety is one of the ‘adult allies’ assisting students with their strike.

