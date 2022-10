New and gently-worn winter coats and boots can be dropped off for locals in-need at the CDS office in downtown Trail. Photo: Unsplash

Career Development Services (CDS) in downtown Trail has a shortage of winter coats and boots for men and women currently in need as the cold winter weather has arrived in the region.

The front line agency is asking anyone who has winter coats or boots to donate to please drop them off at their office, located at 1565 Bay Ave., in downtown Trail.

CDS can be contacted at 250.364.1104.

City of TrailDonation