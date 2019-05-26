Fruitvale accident sends one person to hospital

A collision between a motorcycle and car occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday

One person is in the hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and car in Fruitvale on Sunday.

First responders from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary fire rescue were called to the scene, described as the 500 block of Columbia Gardens Road, just before 2 p.m.

“Station 374 Trail responded with BCAS (ambulance) and the RCMP to a car versus motorcycle (accident),” Captain Grant Tyson reported.

“One patient was transferred to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” he said. “The cause of the accident is under investigation by the RCMP.”

The incident is listed as “under control” by 2:15 p.m.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.