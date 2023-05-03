Fruitvale break and enter, Fruitvale man arrested, and Fruitvale woman arrested

Anyone with information on the break, enter and theft is urged to call the Trail detachment

This week’s highlights from the Trail and Greater District RCMP involves several cases from Fruitvale, including a theft, an arrest with attempt to flee, and a woman alleged to have attacked a group of people on Moller Road.

Fruitvale break, enter, theft at construction site

On April 11, at 11:32 a.m., the Trail detachment received a report of a break, enter, and theft at a construction site in the 1800 block of Columbia Gardens Road, in Fruitvale. Four suspects broken into a locked compound and stole tools valued at approximately $2,200.

The crime was capture on video surveillance (see attached photograph provided by the Trail RCMP).

Items stolen included:

– Three feather light aluminum saw horses

– 21’ Mastercraft multi-ladder

– Insulated orange 12’ x 20’ tarp

– Older model compressor

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

Fruitvale man arrested on outstanding warrants

On Friday, April 28, at 3:35 p.m. a frontline officer was conducting a routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when he observed a 45-year-old Fruitvale man in the 2100 block of Grieve Road, in Fruitvale. Police say the man had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The officer approached the man and informed him that he was under arrest. Police say he attempted to flee into a nearby residence; however, the officer tackled the man before he could get away.

The man allegedly became combative during his arrest. The officer deployed his stun-gun device, subdued the man, and took him into police custody.

The man was taken to the Trail hospital for a medical examination. Once cleared by a medical doctor, he was lodged into the Trail detachment cellblock.

The man remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Trail RCMP will be seeking charges including assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest, and resisting arrest.

Fruitvale woman attacks others at residence

Saturday, April 29, at 11:52 p.m., Trail RCMP and BC Highway Patrol officers responded to a complaint about a 22-year-old Fruitvale woman who allegedly physically attacked a group of people and bit one man inside a residence on Moller Road, in Fruitvale.

Officers attended at the request of the occupants of the residence and detained the intoxicated woman for investigation.

Police say she attempted to bite the officer during her detainment and was taken into custody after being physically subdued.

The RCMP allege that she continued her physical attacks against the officers and threatened to stab an officer during the transport to the cell block at the Trail detachment.

Officers lodged the woman until she was sober. She was released the next day on conditions and will have an upcoming appearance in court.

Trail RCMP will recommend one count of resisting arrest and one count of uttering threats.

City of Traildistracted drivingimpaired drivingRCMP Briefs