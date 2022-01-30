Photo: @Chief Derby/Instagram

Fruitvale fire causing traffic congestion Sunday night

Regional crews are attending to a structure fire

Commuters heading to Highway 3B east of Fruitvale are being given the heads up that traffic is congested along the roadway with emergency vehicles.

Fire Chief Dan Derby, of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, reported on social media shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 30) that crews are attending to a structure fire in that vicinity.

There are no injuries reported and firefighters from Fruitvale, Montrose and Trail are carrying out an overhaul.

The Trail Times will update this story on Monday.

