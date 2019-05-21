The Fruitvale Firefighers Society will be honoured as Beaver Valley’s Citizen of the Year in a ceremony on Saturday afternoon at Haines Park. (Photo taken from the Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society Facebook page)

Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society is Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year

The society was formed in 2009 to help support Beaver Valley families in need

Going well above the call of duty for the past 10 years has past and present members of the Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society being recognized as 2019 Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year.

“This year, rather than recognizing only one person or couple, the committee’s decision was to recognize an organization,” said Grace Terness, on behalf of the Citizen of the Year Committee.

“We could not have chosen a more deserving group,” she continued. “Within this society there are many individuals, past and present, who would be eligible for this award in their own right and by choosing the Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society we are recognizing each and every individual as a dedicated Beaver Valley volunteer.”

The society formed in 2009 as a way to help their Beaver Valley neighbours. Since then, by flipping flapjacks and hosting family-friendly activities – as well as being hands-on in a myriad of other causes – the firefighters have raised thousands of dollars while helping ease the burden for countless locals.

“They saw a need to support individuals and families throughout the valley who were experiencing a crisis,” said Terness. “They have donated over $25,000 to date to individuals and families to help cover costs of hotels, transportation, meals etc. to hospitals and medical facilities such as BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.”

All are welcome to attend the award presentation, which is on a different day, time and location than May Days tradition has held for many years.

For the first time, the event will take place on Saturday, and it will not be in the curling rink.

Instead, the society will be recognized as Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year on the main stage in Haines Park at 4 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to attend the presentation ceremony,” said Terness. “Please come out and support this society and give them a hearty thank you from our community for all of their hard work over the years.”

The list is lengthy, but some of the ways the Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society helps out year-round is by cooking for Breakfast with Santa, being part of Jingle Down Main with the “Light Up the Christmas Tree” and bonfire, serving at the seniors’ Christmas luncheon, organizing the popular Halloween Bonfire with hot chocolate and hot dogs, hosting an Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny in attendance, supporting Syd’s Muscular Dystrophy Run BBQ, assisting with food bank drives, and always leading the May Days Parade.


