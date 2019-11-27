This is the first application for a retail pot store in Fruitvale. (Black Press file photo)

Fruitvale hosting public session on cannabis store

Time set aside in council chambers on Monday, Dec. 2

Fruitvale residents will have their chance to weigh-in on the prospect of having the village’s first cannabis retailer open shop on Main Street in the coming months.

Council has set time aside for a consultation session on Monday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., which is 30 minutes before the regular meeting will begin.

This public time is not required as the municipality already has respective regulations in place via its zoning and business licence bylaws.

Nevertheless, for this first time application, Mayor Steve Morissette says council decided to schedule a hearing for the sake of public interest.

“We just want to be transparent,” he told the Trail Times. “And to give people the opportunity to have their say about it if they wish.

“I think going forward, if there is another of this type of retail store that wants to come in, I don’t know that we’ll do this process again.”

Previous: Third cannabis store in Greater Trail opens next week

Unlike most municipalities, the village is not charging “extra” fees for a cannabis retailer to come in.

“We are open to new businesses and this is a legitimate business,” he said. “We don’t charge an extra fee for a liquor store, so why would we charge an extra fee for this business.”

While Morissette declined to reveal the exact location on Main Street, he did say the prospective applicant already owns a cannabis retail store in Warfield.

Trail currently has three respective stores now in operation, one in the Gulch and two downtown.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set
Next story
Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

Just Posted

Fruitvale hosting public session on cannabis store

Time set aside in council chambers on Monday, Dec. 2

Rossland skaters team up with Smoke Eaters

Funds raised for Club by promoting the Puck Toss

Solutions sought for Castlegar school overcrowding

Adding portables, moving Grade 7 students to Stanley Humphries among options

Trail company expands to recycle all of Canada’s CRT glass

KC Recycling has been in business since 1977

Rossland bodybuilder wants to encourage more women to join sport

“It’s a love that I always come back to,” says Amanda Landry.

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Most Read