Fruitvale leader recognized as Honourary Lieutenant Colonel

39 Brigade welcomed a number of new Honourary Colonels and Honourary Lieutenant Colonels to the fold on Oct. 30.

Honorary Lieutenant Colonel (HLCol) Rebecca Weatherford, of Fruitvale, was one of those welcomed by Brigade Sargent Major Gerald Colgan, Brigade Commander, and Col Scott Raisler.

HLCol Rebecca Weatherford was born in Trail, and grew up in Fruitvale. Prior to attending university she spent a year in Tokyo, Japan as an exchange student.

She attended the University of Alberta from 1992 to 1994 and Ryerson University from 1994 to 1997 where she graduated with a Bachelor’s of Commerce in Hospitality and Tourism. Following her graduation she worked at the Westin Hotel in Calgary, AB and the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle, WA.

Prior to returning to her roots in B.C. she was Director of Catering and Conference Services at the Willows Lodge in Woodinville, WA.

Upon returning to her hometown in 2005, HLCol Weatherford, along with husband Scott Weatherford, became owners of ATCO Wood Products Ltd. In 2010, the Weatherfords purchased the Nelson and Ft. Sheppard Railway Company.

ATCO Wood Products specializes in producing high-quality softwood veneer and other wood products, as well as sustainably managing much of the region’s forests. The Nelson and Ft Sheppard Railway Company operates a local shortline railroad and freight transloading facility.

Under her tenure as President, both companies have continued a long history of success including being named the 2017 BC Exporter of the Year and 2018 Canadian Family Business of the Year.

HLCol Weatherford has been an active volunteer in many roles with Girl Guides of Canada over the last 12 years. She is an active supporter of many other nonprofit organizations and events, including the Take A Hike foundation, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation and the Annual Fruitvale Community Train Rides.

HLCol Weatherford lives in Fruitvale, with her husband, two children and three dogs.

About 39 Combat Regiment

39 Combat Engineer Regiment is an Army Reserve engineer regiment of 39 Canadian Brigade Group garrisoned in North Vancouver, Chilliwack, and Trail.

39 Combat Engineer Regiment was stood up on May 2, 2008 in Vancouver and amalgamated 6th Field Engineer Squadron, 54th Engineer Squadron and Trail’s 44th Field Engineer Squadron.

6th Field Engineer Squadron, RCE (Corps of Royal Canadian Engineers) originated in North Vancouver in 1911 and was re-designated 6th Engineer Squadron in December 1991.

44th Field Engineer Squadron, RCE originated in Trail in June 1947, and was re-designated 44th Field Engineer Squadron in December 1991.

