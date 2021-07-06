Fruitvale man drowns in Champion Lake

SAR deployed; RCMP divers locate and aid in the recovery of a missing swimmer

Photo: Trip Advisory

Photo: Trip Advisory

The body of a 72-year old man from Fruitvale was recovered from Champion Lake last week.

The senior was first reported missing on June 26 just before 4:30 p.m.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP report he was last seen swimming in the waters of Champion Lake at approximately 2:30 p.m. that day.

RCMP immediately contacted and deployed South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR) in an effort to locate the missing swimmer.

Despite an extensive search conducted by boat and by helicopter, coupled with ground searches of the shoreline and local trails, the missing man was not located, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey reported.

The following day local authorities consulted with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, who sent a team of specially trained divers into the region on Monday, June 28, to further search Champion Lake.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team immediately undertook an active sonar grid search of the lake.

That afternoon, at around 3 p.m., divers located and recovered the missing man’s body from a depth of about 15 meters.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and has launched its own fact-finding investigation into the man’s death.

RCMP do not believe any criminality was involved and continues to support the BC Coroners Service in its ongoing investigation.

The identity of the deceased will not be released out of respect for his privacy, as per the coroner’s act.

“The RCMP wishes to express its condolences to the man’s family for their loss of a loved one,” Cpl. O’Donaghey added.

“We would also like to thank all SAR personnel with the South Columbia Search and Rescue and all those who aided in the search of the area.”

Read more: Suspect in Trail homicide arrested and released

Read more: Catholic Church in Nelson vandalized


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
VIDEO: Homicide team called after five-year-old child found dead in Surrey house fire

Just Posted

Photo: South Columbia SAR
Fruitvale man drowns in Champion Lake

“The record setting heat puts into stark focus the urgency of our climate crisis,” writes Laura Sacks. Photo: Maxim Hopman/Unsplash
Not a world to leave to our children

A proposed backcountry ski and hiking operation near Kokanee Creek Provincial Park was criticized by Regional District of Central Kootenay directors. File photo
Proposed backcountry ski, hiking operation near Kokanee Creek Park panned

Concert donations will go to St. Andrew’s United Church rehab. Photo: Rossland News
Locals invited to reserve seat for ‘Bachyard’ fundraising concert in Rossland