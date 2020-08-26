Fruitvale man flees police after impaired driving arrest

The incident unfolded after someone reported an erratic driver

Trail RCMP arrested the man for allegedly driving impaired on Sunday night. (Stock Photo)

Over the weekend, the Trail RCMP received over 60 calls for service, including several reports of motor vehicle collisions and one particular call that involved an allegedly drunk driver trying to flee from police.

On Sunday night shortly after 5:30 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a vehicle driving erratically.

Cpl. Devon Reid says a police unit located the vehicle with a male in the driver’s seat.

“An impaired driving investigation was initiated,” Reid reported.

Subsequent to his arrest for alleged impaired driving, the driver ran from police and fought with officers when caught.

Reid says the 35-year-old Fruitvale man was held in custody overnight and released with an October court date.

He faces several charges including Impaired Driving, Refusing to Provide a Breath Sample, and Assaulting a Police Officer.



