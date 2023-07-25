Fruitvale mother dies from suspected overdose

Police are reporting that a Fruitvale mother of a small child has died from a suspected overdose of fentanyl.

A Trail RCMP officer responded to the sudden death of a 35-year old woman the morning of Friday, July 21.

Police say the woman was found inside a residence in the 2000 block of Highway 3B, in Fruitvale.

She was discovered by a family member who immediately reported the matter to 911. Emergency health services attended the scene and attempted to revive the woman without success.

Police say the officer seized alleged drug use paraphernalia and a substance suspected to be fentanyl from the scene.

The officer conducted a presumptive field test of the substance that indicated the presence of fentanyl.

Police do not suspect foul play.

The case has been referred to the BC Coroner Service.

“This is a tragic incident for our whole community,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Our heartfelt condolences to the family members affected by this tragic incident.”

The woman left behind one small child, and much sadness.

“Trail RCMP encourages anyone struggling to reach out for help, and know that you are not alone,” Wicentowich adds.

“Together we can reduce the stigma and save lives.”

