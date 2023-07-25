Image: RCMP logo

Fruitvale mother dies from suspected overdose

Police are reporting that a Fruitvale mother of a small child has died from a suspected overdose of fentanyl.

A Trail RCMP officer responded to the sudden death of a 35-year old woman the morning of Friday, July 21.

Police say the woman was found inside a residence in the 2000 block of Highway 3B, in Fruitvale.

She was discovered by a family member who immediately reported the matter to 911. Emergency health services attended the scene and attempted to revive the woman without success.

Police say the officer seized alleged drug use paraphernalia and a substance suspected to be fentanyl from the scene.

The officer conducted a presumptive field test of the substance that indicated the presence of fentanyl.

Police do not suspect foul play.

The case has been referred to the BC Coroner Service.

“This is a tragic incident for our whole community,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Our heartfelt condolences to the family members affected by this tragic incident.”

The woman left behind one small child, and much sadness.

“Trail RCMP encourages anyone struggling to reach out for help, and know that you are not alone,” Wicentowich adds.

“Together we can reduce the stigma and save lives.”

Read more: RCMP briefs

Read more: City of Trail stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

addictionsCity of TrailKootenaysmental healthRCMP BriefsRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Love beyond words’: Family of 2 missing B.C. children release statement
Next story
VIDEO: A year after the Langley shootings, family, friends and supporters hold vigil

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Fruitvale mother dies from suspected overdose

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

Photo: Submitted
Firefighters quash house blaze in Trail

Interested in a rewarding career with BCEHS? Paramedic Brian Twaites invites you to learn more at an open house in Rossland on Friday. Photo: BCEHS
B.C. paramedic invites residents to Rossland open house