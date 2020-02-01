Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Supporters of Cowichan’s popular Russell Farms Market, which was heavily damaged by flood water after Friday night’s rainstorm, have started a fundraiser.

Set up by Chemainus’s Alexis Puttick, the GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $10,000. Puttick is good friends with the market’s co-owners Vanesse Bournazel and her mom France.

“France said when she went inside, she could see that a lot of their produce and goods are destroyed. They have multiple coolers and freezers as well that will need to be replaced,” Puttick explained. “The market is still very much under water, it’s hard to tell the full damages at this point.”

All Puttick knows is she needs to help.

“Our favorite neighborhood market has been heavily damaged due to the floods currently happening in the Cowichan Valley,” said the page. “This market is a huge part of our community, supporting many local farms and businesses. The owners are absolutely devastated.”

The fundraiser page noted the insurance deductible is $10,000 and that’s not including other costs that insurance might cover.

“This business was hit by the Dec. 20, 2018 wind storm and they are still recovering from that,” said the family. “Lets take off some of the burden from our beloved market and pull together some funds to help.”