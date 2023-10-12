Milo the cat was badly burned and rescued from the McDougall Creek fire and taken to emergency vet care. His vet fell in love with him and when he was surrendered, the vet took him in. (ALERT Facebook)

Milo the cat was badly burned and rescued from the McDougall Creek fire and taken to emergency vet care. His vet fell in love with him and when he was surrendered, the vet took him in. (ALERT Facebook)

Furry tail ending for cat badly burned in West Kelowna wildfire

Veterinarian who took Milo into emergency care fell in love with him and took him home

When firefighters rescued a badly burned cat from West Kelowna’s McDougall Creek fire, they didn’t know if the feline would make it.

He was in such bad shape, with burns to his paws and up his legs, however, fire crews still brought the cat named Milo, to a local veterinary hospital for emergency care.

“With some great donated veterinary care and nursing and a tremendous amount of love and attention, this little guy has pulled through. It is never an easy decision when pain and prognosis are uncertain, especially with burns. Milo had to fight to survive and that was recognized,” said Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team volunteers who were called in to find Milo’s brother in the burned rubble.

Luckily, ALERT did find his brother Oreo who wasn’t badly injured and could be reunited with his owners.

But Milo would have a different outcome. He had to spend a lot of time in care, with his dressings changed daily. Then when he was finally well enough to be released and back to his family, they couldn’t take him.

Because of his injuries, he had to become an indoor kitty. The family’s allergies were just too severe to keep him indoors and so they had to make the difficult decision to surrender him.

So just when Milo had fought so hard to live, he faced a new challenge of not going home with his humans.

Yet, the most wonderful option presented itself.

Milo’s veterinarian fell in love with him and the family surrendered Milo to that vet.

“The goodness that this veterinary hospital showed for this cat is unmeasurable. You are such wonderful ambassadors for your profession,” said ALERT.

ALERT rescued dozens of animals across the Okanagan and Similkameen during the 2023 wildfire season. The Penticton based organization is run by volunteers who work countless hours and often into the night. To learn more or to donate go to alertcanada.org.

