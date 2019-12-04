Year-end report from Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC to come out online this month. (Photo by Bill Pennell on Unsplash)

Garbage, fruit trees led to 4 bears destroyed in Rossland

Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC says 5 bears destroyed this season

Mismanaged refuse and fruit trees led to five bears being destroyed by conservation officers this season – four in Rossland and one in Trail.

Previous: Bears spotted in Greater Trail

That’s one more black bear destroyed in the alpine city compared to 2018, though the number is status quo for Trail.

“Garbage and fruit trees remain the top high conflict animal attractants in Rossland and Trail and black bears remain the most frequently reported wildlife,” says coordinator Katie Swinwood.

“Visit our website at WildSafeBC.com to learn how to manage wildlife attractants to prevent human-wildlife conflicts in your neighbourhood.”

With bears almost all denned up for the winter, the WildSafeBC Rossland/Trail program is also going into hibernation until spring.

“Once again, WildSafeBC had an active year assisting the community with several wildlife conflicts throughout Rossland and Trail,” Swinwood summarized.

“The program included door-to-door canvassing, garbage tagging, attendance at public events, and delivery of the WildSafe Ranger elementary school program.”

She encourages locals to visit the WildSafeBC website later this month to review her year-end report.

“And see what the Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC Community Coordinator was able to accomplish this year.”

During the winter months, Swinwood advises that wildlife conflicts be reported to the provincial RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277. Urgent questions can be directed to WildSafeBC via email at bc@wildsafebc.com.

“Until our program resumes in the spring, please visit wildsafebc.com,” she added. “And follow our Facebook page for updates, tips, and other information to assist you in keeping wildlife wild and communities safe.”

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education, and community solutions. It is owned and delivered by the British Columbia Conservation Foundation (BCCF) and has evolved out of the highly successful Bear Aware program.

While the Bear Aware program dealt with the immediate concerns communities and the province had with bears, the BCCF realized early on that conflicts with other wildlife were also increasing.

As an answer to these other concerns, the WildSafeBC program was developed in 2013.

While the organization still provides information necessary to reduce human-bear conflicts, it also provides information on dealing with a wide variety of other species such as deer, cougars, coyotes and even rattlesnakes.

Founded in 1969 by the B.C. Wildlife Federation, the BCCF is a registered society and charity.

Established to achieve ‘on-the-ground’ conservation success, the society has been involved in over 5,000 research, restoration, mapping and education projects and has helped to deliver programs in more than 30 B.C. communities.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO
Next story
Trump’s ‘serious misconduct’ takes centre stage at hearing

Just Posted

Garbage, fruit trees led to 4 bears destroyed in Rossland

Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC says 5 bears destroyed this season

Castelgar property taxes will increase by more than five per cent

The increase is about $67 a year for the average Castlegar property.

Death of Trail pedestrian still under investigation

A senior woman was hit by a car in East Trail on Oct. 30

Grade 9 could be moved from L.V. Rogers to Trafalgar

School District 8 wants to address crowding at its schools in Nelson and the Slocan valley

Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Environment Canada issues advisory for Highway 3

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

Journal project of Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko aims to commemorate her great uncle’s service

Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Women are more likely than men to be living with disability

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Most Read