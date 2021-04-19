Mountain Side Village is a seniors living complex located in Fruitvale. Image: Mountainsidevillage.ca

Gas leak forces seniors from their Fruitvale apartments

Report: A natural gas leak was found in the kitchen at Mountain Side Village

Residents of a senior living complex in Fruitvale were temporarily evacuated from their apartments Sunday night due to a natural gas leak.

The emergency call came into the Kootenay Boundary regional fire department on April 18 at 10:30 p.m., reports Captain Grant Tyson.

First responders from fire halls in Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale attended to the scene of a natural gas leak at Mountain Side Village, located at 135 Mountain Side Dr.

“FortisBC gas attended the scene and found the problem to be in the kitchen,” Tyson said. “Residents were only displaced for a short time before being given the all clear.”

Crews arrived at the building within 10 minutes.

Tyson lists the incident as under control by 11:47 p.m.


Kootenay Boundary Regional District

