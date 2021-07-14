Gas-line break causes evacuation of 11 homes in Trail

Residents were rerouted and area cordoned off while crews worked on gas line break

A gas line break in Sunningdale prompted the evacuation of 11 homes on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Nine emergency personnel from the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue in Trail responded to a call at 2:24, and said in a release that the incident was under control by around 3:30 p.m.

Incoming access to Hazelwood Dr. was blocked and rerouted down Hillside Dr. and the area cordoned off, while FortisBC crews worked on the break. An excavator was present at a house in lower Sunningdale on Hazelwood where crews attended.

Residents were able to return to their homes around 4 p.m.