Crews from Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue blocked off Green Ave. in West Trail in response to a natural gas line break.

Crews from Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue blocked off Green Ave. in West Trail in response to a natural gas line break.

Gas line break in West Trail

A gas line break on Green Ave. forced the evacuation of 16 homes Thursday evening

A natural gas line break in West Trail forced residents from their homes on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews evacuated 16 homes on Green Avenue near downtown Trail.

The gas line break was reported just after 4 p.m. and seven first responders from Station 374 Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue attended along with BC ambulance service.

The gas break was fixed and residents were able to return to their homes by 9 p.m.

According to the FortisBC website, natural gas is odorless, however, the natural-gas provider adds a harmless odorant called mercaptan to natural gas to create the unmistakable smell of rotten eggs.

Read: Gas line break causes evacuation in Sunningdale

City of Trailnatural gas

Previous story
‘Like we can breathe again’: Tsawout bighouse takes shape 12 years after fire
Next story
B.C. search and rescue team commends ‘excellent’ preparation of overdue camper

Just Posted

Crews from Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue blocked off Green Ave. in West Trail in response to a natural gas line break.
Gas line break in West Trail

“Policies that are weak or slow to be implemented waste valuable time when dealing with an urgent situation,” writes Ron Robinson. Photo: Bill Oxford/Unsplash
‘B.C. government is ignoring the science’

In March 2020, Mayor Kathy Moore presented Jackie Drysdale (left) with a Distinguished Service award for her years of work on the Heritage Commission. Photo by Dave Cornelius.
Former Rossland mayor advocates for seniors development

“Rural health care workers are a high‐risk population for exposure to and therefore transmission of this virus,” states the Society of the Rural Physicians of Canada. Photo: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash
Support for mandatory COVID vaccinations for Canadian healthcare workers