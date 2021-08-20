A gas line break on Green Ave. forced the evacuation of 16 homes Thursday evening

Crews from Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue blocked off Green Ave. in West Trail in response to a natural gas line break.

A natural gas line break in West Trail forced residents from their homes on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews evacuated 16 homes on Green Avenue near downtown Trail.

The gas line break was reported just after 4 p.m. and seven first responders from Station 374 Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue attended along with BC ambulance service.

The gas break was fixed and residents were able to return to their homes by 9 p.m.

According to the FortisBC website, natural gas is odorless, however, the natural-gas provider adds a harmless odorant called mercaptan to natural gas to create the unmistakable smell of rotten eggs.

