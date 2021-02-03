Genelle man scores $75,000 on ‘Scratch & Win’ ticket

“I thought the machine was falling off the table!”

Heads up people of Genelle – your general store has already sold one $75,000 winning scratch ticket to a local this year – could there be more?

Allan Johnson recently bought a Bingo Multiplier Scratch and Win ticket from the Genelle General Store, located on 12th Avenue.

He’s a loyal bingo player, but this time, the self-checking machine wasn’t silent.

When Johnson scanned the ticket on Jan. 4, he was surprised by that familiar (to some) celebratory music and lights revealing he had won the game’s top prize of $75,000.

With all the bells and whistles going off, he says he thought the self-checker was going to fall off the table.

“I couldn’t believe it at first and I had to try it again,” Johnson said. “I was in complete shock, it was so hard to believe!”

Once the realization set in, Johnson immediately told his wife, who was just as shocked and excited as him.

So, what’s he going to do with his windfall?

Johnson says he has a few plans for his win, including home improvements and sharing some with his family.

