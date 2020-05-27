Teck Resources will be conducting geotechnical work at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre from June 1 to 12. (File photo)

Geotechnical work set to get underway at Rossland Museum

Crews will be working at the museum from June 1 to 12

Teck Resources has announced it will be conducting geotechnical drilling work at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 12.

In a statement, the Vancouver-based natural resources company said crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and that a section of lawn in the front of the museum will remain closed during the work.

Crews will try their best to mitigate noise and traffic won’t be impacted during the work, according to Teck.

The drilling will help to determine if remediation work is needed at the museum, which is set to undergo the next phase of its renewal project.

Phase two of the project will cost $1.9 million and will see an above-ground mine tunnel and atrium added on to the museum.

READ MORE: Rossland Museum launches Sinixt exhibit for Aboriginal Day

Most Read