Glenmerry residents advised to stock up on water for Wednesday

Water shut-off part of Iris Crescent rebuild

Residents living on certain properties in Glenmerry are advised to stock up on water for Wednesday.

(See map below)

On Wednesday, June 12, at approximately 8 a.m. the water source will be shut down for up to 8 hours to allow for crews to tie-in infrastructure improvements now underway on Iris Crescent.

To be prepared, the city is advising residents to consider having two 5-gallon pails of water their bathrooms.

Additionally, for drinking/cooking etc., the city suggests residents fill thermoses, containers or water bottles and refrigerate them for the day.

Water services will be re-activated sequentially as work progresses throughout the day.

When water service is re-activated, residents may temporarily experience discoloured water with a slight change in taste and odour/or air in the pipe.

If this occurs run your tap for several minutes until the water clears.

“Please obey all MarWest personnel (the city’s contractor); they are there for the safety of all concerned,” the city states.

“We ask for your patience with this utility upgrade and the work will be complete as quickly as possible.”

For more information contact Andrew Carr, Project Manager for MarWest Industries Ltd. at 250.304.8870 or via email at andrew.carr@marwestindustries.ca.

Craig Speers, Utilities Superintendent for the City of Trail, is also available to address questions. He can be reached at 250.364.0813 or by emailing cspeers@trail.ca.

 

