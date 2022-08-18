Gold Fever Follies cast was delighted to perform for residents of Poplar Ridge, Columbia View, and Rosewood Care Facilities. Photo: contributed

Gold Fever Follies cast was delighted to perform for residents of Poplar Ridge, Columbia View, and Rosewood Care Facilities. Photo: contributed

Gold Fever Follies give special performances

Don’t miss Gold Fever Follies’ annual Naughty Knickers Night, hitting the stage on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Gold Fever Follies cast was delighted to perform for residents of Poplar Ridge, Columbia View, and Rosewood Care Facilities earlier this month in Trail.

The two days were filled with singing, dancing, and swapping stories with residents.

“It was truly an uplifting couple of days for both cast and residents,” said the Follies’ Micheala McLean.

The Gold Fever Follies is also rolling out its annual Naughty Knickers Night. Filled with burlesque, rap battles, and more, the not to be missed performance hits the stage on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Gold Fever Follies will be performing until Aug. 27 this summer, so if you want to join in on the fun, come down to the Miners Hall Tuesday to Saturday 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Hope to see you there! Tickets for both the regular show and the Naughty Knickers Night can be purchased online by emailing GoldFeverFollies87@gmail.com. Tickets are $15.

