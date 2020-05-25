The Trail Sk8Park will be opened with guidelines on Wednesday. (City of Trail image)

Good news for Trail Sk8’ers

After a two-month lockdown, Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday

Skateboarders and all-wheelers will be happy to know the Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday, May 27.

The East Trail park has been closed for two months due as a means to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

For the latest on coronavirus news click here: Trail Times COVID-19

Important to know, however, is that it won’t be business – or fun – as usual.

“Trail Parks and Recreation asks that all users help keep the skate park open by using the space responsibly, and by abiding by the COVID-19 preventative guidelines that will be posted on signs and decals at the park,” the city stated Monday morning.

“It is also important that all skate park-goers use the skate parks, as they open up, in their own communities, as this will help keep the number of skaters in each park manageable.”

City of Trail guidelines align with the recommendations released by Canada Skateboard, the municipality stressed, adding that the reopening date corresponds with other skate parks in the larger centres of the West Kootenay region.

The following guidelines will be posted at the Trail SK8 Park:

– You are here to skate – don’t congregate

– Leave the skate park when you are finished

– Limit users to 10 people in the park at one time

– If it is busy, come back another time

– If others are waiting, limit use to 30 minutes

– Avoid all common touch points

– Do not share equipment

Also:

– Stay home if you are sick

– Maintain physical distancing (2m or 6ft)

– Bring your own hand sanitizer

– Practice respiratory etiquette (cough into your sleeve)

“We thank everyone for their patience and their cooperation as we all work together to safely re-open outdoor recreational spaces.”

Questions can be directed to Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or parksadmin@trail.ca.

The re-opening schedule for all municipal facilities and amenities can be viewed on the city’s website, trail.ca, and will be updated regularly.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: New Zealand leader carries on with TV interview during quake
Next story
Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Just Posted

Trail Youth Baseball cancels its summer season

Time runs out on Trail Youth Baseball, gets no direction from viaSport or province on how to proceed

Good news for Trail Sk8’ers

After a two-month lockdown, Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday

Drugs, stolen bike and cheques seized during RCMP search in Castlegar

Two men were taken into police custody during the search warrant

Morning start: This is the fastest growing city in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Monday, May 25

Fruitvale product new ambassador for Blue Jays Care Foundation

Fruitvale native Ella Matteucci led off Jays Care Foundation with a few Twitter tips on staying fit

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Bike shops busier than ever, but owners worry about stock supply issues

Uptick in cyclists brings new challenges for shops

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Most Read