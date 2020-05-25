Good news for Trail Sk8’ers

After a two-month lockdown, Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday

The Trail Sk8Park will be opened with guidelines on Wednesday. (City of Trail image)

Skateboarders and all-wheelers will be happy to know the Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday, May 27.

The East Trail park has been closed for two months due as a means to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

Important to know, however, is that it won’t be business – or fun – as usual.

“Trail Parks and Recreation asks that all users help keep the skate park open by using the space responsibly, and by abiding by the COVID-19 preventative guidelines that will be posted on signs and decals at the park,” the city stated Monday morning.

“It is also important that all skate park-goers use the skate parks, as they open up, in their own communities, as this will help keep the number of skaters in each park manageable.”

City of Trail guidelines align with the recommendations released by Canada Skateboard, the municipality stressed, adding that the reopening date corresponds with other skate parks in the larger centres of the West Kootenay region.

The following guidelines will be posted at the Trail SK8 Park:

– You are here to skate – don’t congregate

– Leave the skate park when you are finished

– Limit users to 10 people in the park at one time

– If it is busy, come back another time

– If others are waiting, limit use to 30 minutes

– Avoid all common touch points

– Do not share equipment

Also:

– Stay home if you are sick

– Maintain physical distancing (2m or 6ft)

– Bring your own hand sanitizer

– Practice respiratory etiquette (cough into your sleeve)

“We thank everyone for their patience and their cooperation as we all work together to safely re-open outdoor recreational spaces.”

Questions can be directed to Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or parksadmin@trail.ca.

The re-opening schedule for all municipal facilities and amenities can be viewed on the city’s website, trail.ca, and will be updated regularly.



