Good turnout for advocate meeting in Trail

Well over 100 locals gathered in the Trail Legion on Friday to hear from, and pose questions to, B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

Read more: Seniors advocate seeking feedback at Trail meeting

She assured guests that insight gathered from meetings held in both Trail and Nelson last week will be reviewed in Victoria, and her recommendations to Interior Health and the government will be shared as soon as available.

“I can tell you that, in terms of Trail, while there are many challenges and issues, you should be very grateful and feel very good about the fact you have such a strong and engaged seniors community here,” Mackenzie said. “It is not in every community that I travel in throughout British Columbia. And I am here to hear from you.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter