Sheri Regnier/Trail Times

Good turnout for advocate meeting in Trail

B.C.’s appointed Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie made a stop in Trail on Friday

Well over 100 locals gathered in the Trail Legion on Friday to hear from, and pose questions to, B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

Read more: Seniors advocate seeking feedback at Trail meeting

She assured guests that insight gathered from meetings held in both Trail and Nelson last week will be reviewed in Victoria, and her recommendations to Interior Health and the government will be shared as soon as available.

“I can tell you that, in terms of Trail, while there are many challenges and issues, you should be very grateful and feel very good about the fact you have such a strong and engaged seniors community here,” Mackenzie said. “It is not in every community that I travel in throughout British Columbia. And I am here to hear from you.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Doctor growth in Canada more than doubles population increase over last 5 years
Next story
Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Just Posted

‘Face your Friday’ in downtown Trail

Museum is seeking help to identify faces in the archives’ historical collections

Kootenay pianist returns for symphony performance

Symphony of the Kootenays will perform in Trail on Oct. 5

Good turnout for advocate meeting in Trail

B.C.’s appointed Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie made a stop in Trail on Friday

Complex vehicle diagnosis takes time and money

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Kiwanis donates to Greater Trail KidSport

The local chapter has been helping children in the region since 2011

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Fernie cyclist crowned North American enduro champion

Jennifer McHugh selected to compete in Italy for Team Canada at Trophy of Nations

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

Most Read