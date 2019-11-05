Don Helliwell, the grand chancellor of the Fraternal Order of the Knights of Pythias, is visiting the Trail Lodge on Nov. 7. (Contributed)

Grand chancellor to visit Trail Lodge

Trail Knight of Pythias was founded 122 years ago

The Grand Chancellor of the Fraternal Order of the Knights of Pythias of B.C., Don Helliwell of Victoria, is paying an official visit to Trail Lodge #23 this week.

Local members will meet Helliwell for a supper at the Colander Restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Chancellor Commander Jack Balfour will chair a business meeting afterwards.

Helliwell’s approach to living out the principles of the order – friendship, charity, and benevolence – includes support for the youth sponsored poster contest, a program to support the Golden Spur awards to recognize exemplary service, and his ideas for helping weaker lodges.

The Grand Chancellor is a third generation native of Victoria; he and two sons are active members of Capital City Lodge #61. His grandfather David Depp, was an earlier member in Victoria as well.

The Knights of Pythias was founded in 1864.

The Trail Lodge, founded in 1897, is now in its 122nd year of being an active part of the community with its charity and goodwill workings.

The Knights of Pythias bases its lessons and rituals mainly on the extraordinary friendship of Damon and Pythias. These historical legends lived in 500 BC, and followed the teachings of the School of Pythagoras, the father of Greek philosophy.

The distinguishing principles of the Order are Friendship, Charity, and Benevolence. Pythianism is the practical application of charitable principles in everyday life.

The Trail Lodge has an impressive record of service by some of its members with Grand Chancellor workings. During the meeting Helliwell will be joined with Ivan Johnston, the current grand treasurer and 2007 Grand Chancellor.

Others who served are: Nobel Binns in 1902; J.A. MacKinnon in 1929; John Balfour in 1939; H. Simpson in 1950; G.R. Balfour in 1958; Jack Balfour in 1980; Mike Yakimchuk in 1987; D. Stubbs in 2009; Phil Stubbs in 2013; and P. Steele in 2017.

Anyone intersted in finding out more about the Trail Lodge is encouraged to contact Ivan Johnston at 250.368.8872.


