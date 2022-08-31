Michael Scott Miller, 41 years of age, from Oliver, B.C., is facing multiple charges ranging from Possession of Stolen Property to driving offences, to breaches of previous release orders. Photo courtesy Grand Forks RCMP

Grand Forks and Midway RCMP catch suspected truck thief

On August 30, around 4:45 a.m., Grand Forks RCMP were alerted to a theft of truck from Christina Lake.

Officers attended and began their investigation. The owner of the truck turned to social media to let people know about this crime. By 12:20 p.m., someone alerted the owner that they saw his stolen truck heading west out of town on Highway 3.

Officers from Grand Forks began making their way toward the community of Greenwood while an officer from the Midway Detachment made his way to intercept the stolen truck.

Just east of Greenwood, it was clear that the stolen truck was not stopping and members deployed a spike belt in an attempt to stop the stolen truck. The truck ran over the belt, but continued on into Greenwood. The officers were then able to catch back up to the truck and safely guide the stolen truck off the road which struck a ditch and came to rest on its side.

The lone male suspect was removed from the truck and taken into custody without incident.

Michael Scott Miller, 41 years of age, from Oliver, B.C., is facing multiple charges ranging from Possession of Stolen Property to driving offences, to breaches of previous release orders.

In addition, there were two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Kamloops and Surrey. Miller is currently in custody at the Grand Forks Detachment awaiting a bail hearing for the multiple charges and outstanding warrants.

“This was an exceptional response between two different detachments and our dispatch operators in Kelowna to coordinate this matter and apprehend the suspect,’ said Detachment Commander, Sergeant Darryl Peppler.

“Everything came together quickly allowing us to apprehend a suspect during the commission of a crime and bring them before the courts.”

