Grand Forks’ Gallery 2 ressurects Taps and Tapas fundraiser

Gallery 2 is preparing for the return of one of its biggest social events happening this weekend.

Taps and Tapas is set for July 29 on the back lawn of the gallery on Central Avenue from 7 to 10 p.m., where guests can sample craft beers and non-alcoholic kombucha made around B.C. and sample savoury treats from The Wooden Spoon.

Also, the Grand Forks Rotary Club is serving their kettle corn they make for fairs and festivals.

Live music will be provided by The Woodshedders.

This is the signature summer fundraiser for the gallery and an important one to help the gallery connect with other groups and the public.

“We are thrilled to be doing this again after a three-year hiatus,” said Tim van Wijk, curator and director for Gallery 2. “We have 14 craft breweries coming to this, and Kootenay Kombucha is serving their products. We are trying to be cognizant of providing options for people who want to attend our fundraisers, but don’t necessarily drink alcohol.”

The format is a little different as well. Previous Taps and Tapas had tables for people to sit and dine. This year food is being served hor-d’oeuvre-style.

This is more than just a social soiree, van Wijk said. It’s also a chance for the gallery to reach out to other groups and use the evening to get exposure for others, while also raising the profile of the gallery.

“We like to call it friendraising,” van Wijk said.

As a non-profit, Gallery 2 relies solely on donations and the public’s and local business’s support to keep the doors open, with their biggest expense being salaries for staff.

Tickets are still available by contacting the gallery at 250-442-2211, or gallery2@grandforks.ca.

