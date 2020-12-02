Southern Interior Land Trust ensured that bighorn sheep and other wildlife will have an extra 86 acres of land for wildlife conservation, after purchasing a large tract of grassland near Grand Forks. Photo: SILT

Southern Interior Land Trust ensured that bighorn sheep and other wildlife will have an extra 86 acres of land for wildlife conservation, after purchasing a large tract of grassland near Grand Forks. Photo: SILT

Grand Forks grasslands purchased for wildlife conservation

Southern Interior Land Trust buys 86 acres of prime grazing land for California bighorn

A wildlife conservation group added almost 90 acres of land to an already sizeable chunk of grassland habitat near Grand Forks.

Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) purchased 86 acres of southern facing bunchgrass slopes with deciduous shrub thickets that provides habitat for several species, including the Gilpin herd of California bighorn sheep.

“We’re delighted we’ve been successful in our collaboration with so many different interest groups and individuals to conserve these two properties,” said SILT president Judie Steeves. “Now we need to work with the local community to prevent motorized use of these grasslands, so they are not destroyed for use by wildlife.”

The parcel lies two kilometres east of Grand Forks and lies adjacent to another 270 acres that SILT bought earlier this year.

The more than 350 acres supports the Gilpen group of bighorn sheep that numbers between 200 and 300 animals, in addition to abundant white-tailed deer, mule deer, a variety of birds, as well as several species-at-risk, including rattlesnake, gophersnake, spadefoot toad, tiger salamander and badger.

The Gilpin herd has provided decades of hunting opportunity to resident and non-resident hunters, as well as excellent wildlife viewing opportunities.

Southern Interior Land Trust adds more land for wildlife conservation with purchase of 86 acres near Grand Forks. Photo: SILT

Southern Interior Land Trust adds more land for wildlife conservation with purchase of 86 acres near Grand Forks. Photo: SILT

“Both properties have habitat for at least six federally-listed species at risk,” said Kyle Stelter, past president of the Wild Sheep Society of B.C. “We are proud to once again be a partner in this project that leaves a conservation legacy that will forever be upon the landscape, so that future generations have the opportunity to see untouched wild spaces in perpetuity.”

Also known as Lot A of District Lot (DL) 493, the property has a small permanent stream, Deadhorse Creek, that crosses the property’s southwest corner.

Public access is available via Morrissey Creek Road, however, hiking is the preferred method.

Funds for the purchase also came from donors such as the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, B.C. Conservation Foundation, Tom and Jenifer Foss, the Wild Sheep Society of B.C., Wild Sheep Foundation-Alberta, private donors and the Government of Canada through its Natural Heritage Program.

Formed in 1988 to purchase land for wildlife in the Okanagan Region, the board of the Southern Interior Land Trust Society aims to conserve and restore wild land as habitat for wildlife, since it is under increasing pressure from development.

For more information or to make a donation, go to siltrust.ca.

Related read: BC must do more to protect wildlife


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationEnvironmentkootenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB
Next story
Boundary Mountie and suspect airlifted from ravine after foot chase

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

The Trail Smoke Eaters are practicing preparation and patience for whenever the provincial health authority gives them and the BCHL the green light to play hockey. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Trail Smoke Eaters ready and willing to play, when able

Trail Smoke Eaters staff are keeping players engaged and committed as suspension of play continues

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Boundary Mountie and suspect airlifted from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Southern Interior Land Trust ensured that bighorn sheep and other wildlife will have an extra 86 acres of land for wildlife conservation, after purchasing a large tract of grassland near Grand Forks. Photo: SILT
Grand Forks grasslands purchased for wildlife conservation

Southern Interior Land Trust buys 86 acres of prime grazing land for California bighorn

Serge Pasquali delivers a stone at Trail Retirees Curling. Photo: submitted.
Trail Retiree Curling: Team Pasquali holds off Noble

Trail Retiree Curling Club started up its second session last week

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

Most Read