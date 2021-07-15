Grand Forks saw 21 cases of COVID-19 last week. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Grand Forks saw 21 cases of COVID-19 last week. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Grand Forks leads B.C. in COVID-19 cases

The city and surrounding areas saw 18 cases two weeks ago, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control

Grand Forks and surrounding areas led the province in COVID-19 cases last week, to the latest available data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC).

Numbers released Wednesday, July 15, show 21 cases in the Grand Forks Local Health Area (LHA) between July 4 – 10. The LHA, which includes the city and neighbouring Christina Lake, saw 18 cases the week before.

READ MORE: Grand Forks a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C., says PHO Henry

READ MORE: Grand Forks sees repeat rash of COVID-19 cases

Several of those cases had been associated with exposures at Grand Forks Secondary School, according to the Interior Health Authority’s Dr. Karin Goodison. It was not clear last week how the novel coronavirus was introduced into the city, but Goodison partly attributed its spread to lagging vaccination rates among some area communities.

Wednesday’s numbers showed no cases in the Kettle Valley LHA, which includes the West Boundary, including Big White. There were two cases in the Castlegar LHA, three cases in Trail’s and three in Nelson’s.

The Grand Forks Gazette will update this story after speaking with Dr. Goodison this afternoon.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGrand Forks

Previous story
2 B.C. whale experts say death of young humpback shows tragic impact of ship collisions
Next story
Indigenous woman collecting sewing kits to recreate sacred items lost in Lytton wildfire

Just Posted

The Trail CBAL office is located at 1160 Cedar Ave. Photo: Trail Times
Columbia Basin and Boundary literacy programs get a funding boost

Twelve fires are burning along Lower Arrow Lake. Map: BC Wildfire Service
Twelve fires burning along Lower Arrow Lake

Letters to the editor.
Council must consider the housing needs of Rossland seniors

Tara Howse is this riding’s Green Party candidate in the upcoming federal election. Photo: Submitted
Green Party of Canada candidate hails from Rossland